Gillibrand: Calling for Cuomo to resign 'isn't the conversation we should be having'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Spector, New York State Team
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand continued this week to urge for an investigation to be concluded before making any decision on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay in office amid sexual harassment allegations.

And the Democratic senator, who was the first to call for Sen. Al Franken's resignation in 2017 amid sexual harassment claims, said she resents the fact that women in leadership have to be asked every day about whether someone in hot water should resign.

"Asking every female elected in our state when a person should resign or not resign really isn't the conversation we should be having," Gillibrand told Yahoo Finance in an interview posted Tuesday.

"And I have to say, it's exceedingly frustrating because so many men who are also in public leadership aren't asked these questions day to day. The women in our state are not meant to be judges, jurors and executioners."

Gillibrand's position on Cuomo has drawn scrutiny because of her swift call for Franken's resignation, which angered his Democratic supporters. She ultimately ran unsuccessfully for president and became an early national voice in the #MeToo movement.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference at Ibero American Action League&#39;s daycare center on Clifford Ave. Friday, July 24, 2020. They talked about the importance of child daycare in helping getting the economy going and the difficulties exacerbated by COVID-19. Gillibrand said the Child Care Is Essential Act has been proposed and it will create a $50 billion stabilization fund for child care.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference at Ibero American Action League's daycare center on Clifford Ave. Friday, July 24, 2020. They talked about the importance of child daycare in helping getting the economy going and the difficulties exacerbated by COVID-19. Gillibrand said the Child Care Is Essential Act has been proposed and it will create a $50 billion stabilization fund for child care.

But the senator, who was first appointed to the Senate in 2009, has been cautious with her comments about Cuomo.

The Democratic governor has vowed he will not resign, despite calls for him to do so by some lawmakers and most significantly Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers.

In the Yahoo interview, Gillibrand said, “I really resent the fact that what the news media calls on every woman elected to do every single time."

And she said it is unfair to women elected officials.

“Unfortunately, what it does is then turn the spotlight on the women of the state when they should be squarely on the individuals who are being accused of sexual harassment," she added.

Still, Gillibrand called the complaints against Cuomo "serious allegations and for every woman that comes forward to tell their story, it takes courage and it’s very hard to do. And I’m supporting them to make sure they get a full investigation."

Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she hired Joon Kim, the former federal prosecutor, and Anne Clark, an employment discrimination attorney, to head the investigation.

While calls for Cuomo's resignation have grown, a group of 21 women lawmakers this week urged to allow James' investigation to be completed before making any judgment on Cuomo's future.

Six women, including five who worked for him, have reportedly come forward to allege either sexual harassment or uncomfortable exchanges with Cuomo.

Most federal Democratic lawmakers from New York have refrained from calling for Cuomo's resignation. Only Long Island Rep. Kathleen Rice has done so.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the state's investigation to be done independently and thoroughly.

"All these allegations are serious allegations. They are very troubling. I called for Tish James to investigate, and she is going forward," Schumer told the USA TODAY Network New York on Sunday.

"I believe her investigation will be thorough, will be complete. She’ll turn over every stone, and I don’t think she’ll allow any outside interference, political or otherwise."

Cuomo's office also faces a federal investigation into the undercounting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Gillibrand, who sits on the Senate’s Special Committee on Aging, told Yahoo she wants a federal investigation into all the deaths in nursing facilities nationally.

“The very high death rates for older Americans living in assisted living facilities was high in all the states. It wasn't just left to New York. So, I hope to have oversight accountability over that larger issue,” she said.

More: Here's who will be investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment

More: Schumer, Gillibrand sought investigation of Andrew Cuomo, not resignation

Joseph Spector is the Government and Politics Editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing coverage in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Gillibrand: Cuomo resignation isn't 'conversation we should be having'

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan storms off 'Good Morning Britain' set after cohost accuses him of continuing 'to trash' Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan's response on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Britain" to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has faced widespread criticism.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • John Oliver’s royal family warning to Meghan Markle resurfaces following Oprah interview

    ‘This could cause her some emotional complications,’ British host predicted in 2018

  • Kansas, Les Miles part ways after harassment allegations at LSU surface

    The news comes just days after Miles was placed on administrative leave by Kansas as sexual harassment allegations from his time at LSU surfaced.

  • What is moringa? Everything you need to know about the superfood

    This nutrient-dense superfood has been used consistently in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, so why isn't it on more people’s radar?

  • Royal reverberations and Dems next target

    'Waves of symptoms': Researchers may have found a pattern of progression in Covid long-haulers.

  • Expert chides relaxing COVID mandates: 'I don't know why you can't wait just a little longer'

    The decision by some U.S. governors to lift their states’ mask mandates has drawn criticism from public health experts who feel that it’s too soon to make such a move.

  • Dak Prescott signed a monster $160 million contract, but his next deal could be even more mind-blowing

    Dak Prescott's new deal includes $126 million in guaranteed money. His next deal will likely be even richer.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • Trump says Republican donations should come directly to him as battle for funds with GOP steps up

    Former president’s lawyers have demanded GOP stop using his name and image on fundraising media

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House prepares to send $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill to Biden's desk

    Once the House votes, President Biden is expected to sign the bill by the end of the week.

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • I tried every sandwich at Chick-fil-A and ranked them all from worst to best

    From grilled and spicy to crispy and mild, I tasted all of the chicken sandwiches at the fast-food chain and ranked them from worst to best.