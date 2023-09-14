Gillis found guilty of first degree murder in Exeter Township fatal shooting

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury found Peter Jonathan Gillis guilty of first degree murder and reckless endangerment on Wednesday for fatally shooting Robert Francis Kile Jr. in Exeter Township in June 2020.

The jury deliberated one hour following a three day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Closing arguments were held earlier Wednesday where Gillis' attorney, Bernard J. Brown, said his client did not act with malice and did not intend to kill Kile, 57, while Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans said the fatal shooting was intentional, calling it an "execution."

Gillis, 60, was reportedly in a dispute with Kile regarding property Kile and his wife, Barbara Kile, purchased adjacent to their property on Route 92. Gillis, of 2395 Route 92, and Kile lived across the street from each other.

Brown told the jury Kile threatened to shoot Gillis during a confrontation in April 2020, about two months before Kile was killed in self defense.

Hogans who, along with Assistant District Attorney Kyle Scanlon prosecuted, said there was "zero" evidence Kile was in possession of a firearm when he allegedly made the threat in April 2020.

The fatal shooting happened in the driveway of Gillis' residence on June 19, 2020.

Throughout the trial, Hogans and Scanlon relied on surveillance footage recorded from cameras affixed on Gillis' residence.

On the day of the fatal shooting, cameras recorded Kile leaving his residence in a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck to hitch a log splitter from the rear of his adjacent property he purchased in March 2020.

Gillis is recorded watching Kile and leaving his in his own vehicle turning down the same street as Kile.

Minutes later, Gillis drives back to his residence with Kile pulling up and parking partially blocking Route 92 with the Chevrolet towing the log splitter.

Kile is recorded getting out of the Chevrolet as Gillis appears in footage discharging rounds from the rifle.

Hogans showed the jury the rifle, a .223-caliber, Gillis used in the shooting.

"(Gillis) is murdering Bob Kile on video," Hogans said during his closing argument. "The only thing Peter Gillis intended when he was pulling that trigger was to kill Bob Kile."

When Gillis is recorded firing 17 shots, he did so as a vehicle, driven by David Mills and occupied by Nicholas Houser, was in line of fire while traveling on Route 92, resulting in the reckless endangerment conviction.

Mills and Houser testified they witnessed Kile with his arms in the air and Gillis firing the rifle.

As the jury walked out of the courtroom, Barbara Kile quietly sobbed and mouthed, "Thank you," to jurors.

Gillis is facing life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28.