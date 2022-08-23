Gillsville man charged with murder in girlfriend's stabbing death

Aug. 23—A 45-year-old Gillsville man has been charged with murder after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Rashon Otis Bacon, 45, was charged with felony murder by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

An acquaintance found the body of Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, inside a home in the 3300 block of McDougal Road in Gillsville.

Roberson was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified Bacon, Roberson's boyfriend, as a person of interest.

Bacon was not at home when deputies first arrived on scene but returned Monday afternoon while investigators were still there.

Bacon was taken into custody for questioning and was charged Monday night with felony murder.

No motive has been determined by investigators, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bacon was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Roberson's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for autopsy.