Gillsville man faces murder charge in heroin overdose death

Sep. 1—A Gillsville man was charged with felony murder in a suspected heroin overdose death at a Cleveland hotel room, according to authorities.

Olaffia Hester, 27, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Katelyn Baker, 23, of Cleveland, whose body was discovered Aug. 19 by the M Star Hotel cleaning staff.

The death was suspected to be an overdose, and Cleveland Police and the White County Coroner's Office requested the help from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Hester was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, and taken into custody in Gainesville with the help of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The drug enforcement office said the case is ongoing and more charges are expected.