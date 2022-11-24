Gillsville man indicted on malice murder in girlfriend's stabbing death

Nov. 23—A Gillsville man was indicted Nov. 16 on malice murder and other charges by a Hall County grand jury for the August fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Rashon Otis Bacon, 45, was also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault from the Aug. 22 stabbing of Alexis Cierra Davis Roberson, 26.

One of Roberson's acquaintances found her body around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 inside a home in the 3300 block of McDougal Road.

Roberson, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead in the home. Investigators believe she was stabbed five to six hours before she was found, according to the warrant.

Bacon returned to the home that afternoon while investigators were still there, and he had been identified as a person of interest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After being taken into custody for questioning, Bacon was charged that night with felony murder.

Law enforcement has not publicly identified a motive.

According to her obituary, Roberson worked at the Bed, Bath & Beyond warehouse and was a "creative entrepreneur," enjoying cooking and singing.

Bacon's attorney Chloe Owens said her client "maintains his presumption of innocence." She declined to comment, however, when asked if there was a specific defense she would assert at a prospective trial.