Gillsville man leaving driveway faces vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

Sep. 8—A Gillsville man leaving his driveway was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide after he pulled his car into the path of a motorcyclist, according to authorities.

Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, was also charged with failure to yield when entering the roadway after the Aug. 6 wreck that killed Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office was called out to investigate the wreck around 2:15 a.m. Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in eastern Hall County.

The Sheriff's Office said Mauldin's Ford Expedition collided with Sanchez's Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The department would not disclose what led them to believe Mauldin was at fault in the wreck.

Mauldin turned himself in Wednesday, Sept. 7 to the Hall County Jail and has posted a bond.