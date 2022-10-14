Gillum corruption case: Lettman-Hicks wants separate trial; mystery Individual B revealed

Lawyers for Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the longtime advisor of Andrew Gillum and his co-defendant in a federal public corruption case, have asked for her to be tried separately from the former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor.

In an 11-page motion filed Friday, Tallahassee attorneys Mutaqee Akbar and Robert Alex Morris wrote that Lettman-Hicks was “not involved in any way, shape or form” with the lengthy undercover FBI operation that ensnared Gillum and others.

The motion described Lettman-Hicks, who filed to run for a Florida House seat just days before she was charged, as an "unfortunate casualty" of the FBI probe into its "intended target," Gillum.

Lettman-Hicks and Gillum were indicted in June by a federal grand jury on charges they illegally solicited and pocketed donations to his 2018 campaign for governor. Both were charged with one count of conspiracy and 19 counts of wire fraud, though Gillum was charged with an additional count of lying to the FBI.

The US vs Andrew Gillum:

Sharon Lettman-Hicks

The undercover investigation, “Operation Capital Currency,” led to earlier indictments against another former Tallahassee mayor, Scott Maddox, his longtime aide, Paige Carter-Smith, and wealthy businessman John “J.T.” Burnette. All three were convicted on federal bribery charges.

The investigation utilized undercover FBI agents posing as developers with the fictitious Southern Pines Development firm, who infiltrated Tallahassee’s political scene starting in 2015.

The agents met with their targets during out-of-town trips, including a 2016 outing in New York City that led to a state ethics conviction against Gillum. During that trip, Gillum, his brother, Marcus Gillum, their former lobbyist pal Adam Corey, and undercover agents took in a performance of “Hamilton” and went on a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty, all allegedly on the government’s dime.

Story continues

Timeline to trouble:

More: Andrew Gillum, in his own words, on ethics allegations: Here's what we learned

“Ms. Lettman-Hicks didn’t go on the boat ride with the gentlemen from Southern Pines,” the motion says. “She did not attend a Broadway play with the gentlemen from Southern Pines. She did not go to New York City at the invitation of the gentlemen from Southern Pines. She didn’t receive free meals, drinks, or accommodations from the gentlemen from Southern Pines. Ms. Lettman-Hicks had absolutely nothing to do with Southern Pines.”

A Tallahassee Democrat investigation: Charges against Gillum from undercover FBI operation were about to hit statute of limitations

The court filing included at least one major revelation — identifying Gillum’s brother, Marcus, as Individual B in the indictment against the former mayor and Lettman-Hicks. The indictment says Individual B solicited campaign donations from FBI agents with the understanding they would want "something very significant in return.”

Brothers Marcus and Andrew Gillum and lobbyist/friend Adam Corey during a New York harbor boat ride with undercover FBI agents.

The Tallahassee Democrat contacted Marcus Gillum on June 27, not long after his brother’s indictment became public, and asked specifically whether he was Individual B.

“I had nothing to do with this, and I want no part of this,” he said before hanging up on a reporter.

The motion also mentioned Andrew Gillum's longtime friend and adviser Sean Pittman, a local lawyer, lobbyist and political consultant.

"All the discussions between Marcus Gillum and the undercover agents are specifically about routing money through Sean Pittman and his various political action committees, lobbyist organizations, communications firms, etc.," the defense lawyers wrote.

Pittman, asked by the Democrat on June 23 about the Gillum investigation, said he couldn't comment in detail because of the "pending legal matter." But he did say he was not referenced in the Gillum indictment.

"I am not mentioned or referred to in the indictment by name, description or anonymously," Pittman said

Check back with Tallahassee.com for more on this breaking story.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum corruption case: Lettman-Hicks wants separate trial