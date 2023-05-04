Gillum jury deliberations Day 5: Amid more drama, Jurors say they are hung on most of the charges

Common ground continues to evade the jury in the public corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on the fifth day of deliberations Thursday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

The 12-person jury told U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Tuesday that they had reached consensus on one count, but were deadlocked on the others against the former Tallahassee mayor and his political adviser. On Wednesday, however, they asked for more office supplies and paper copies of the evidence, which Winsor said was a sign of progress.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were indicted last June by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and wire fraud charges for allegedly routing campaign contributions from big donors and grant-making organizations through her firm, P&P Communications, and ultimately to the former mayor for his personal use.

Gillum also is charged with one count of making false statements to the FBI about gifts he allegedly got from undercover FBI agents in New York. Jurors earlier told Winsor they had reached a decision on that charge.

Here are the latest developments in the case.

CHRONICLING THE CASE

Story continues

11:20 a.m. update: Judge, lawyers meeting individually with jurors behind closed doors

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor is meeting behind closed doors with jurors and lawyers on both sides after one of the jurors asked this morning to talk with the judge privately.

The juror in question asked a court security officer this morning to tell the judge they wanted a private meeting.

"The juror wanted to speak with me," Winsor said, "but felt precluded by other jurors from sending a note."

A bit later in the morning, the jury sent a note to Winsor saying they were deadlocked on all counts but one.

11 a.m. update: Jury says it's hung on all charges but one

The jury sent a note to U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor this morning saying it was unable to reach a decision on all counts in the indictment except one.

"There's been a verdict as to one count but not the others," Winsor said.

Jurors sent a similar note to Winsor on Tuesday, prompting the government to call for an Allen charge. Judges issue Allen charges to with new instructions designed to encourage deadlocked juries to keep working toward unanimity.

Gillum trial deliberations Day 4: 'Things have not unfolded in the normal way' with the jury

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum jury deliberations Day 5: Updates as jury struggles