Gillum Trial Day 2 opening arguments: Money as a motive or forcing the evidence?

The government and defense delivered opening arguments this morning on the second day of public corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

Here are the latest developments in the trial (this story will be updated):

Federal prosecutors say Gillum sought donations because “he needed the money” for himself

Gary Milligan II gave opening arguments to the seated jury for the prosecution. Defense attorney Margot Moss for Andrew Gillum and Mutaqee Akbar for Sharon Lettman-Hicks followed with their opening remarks. An FBI agent was called as a government witness later, but visual representations were barred from the courtroom for his testimony.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Gary Milligan II told jurors that when undercover FBI agents first arrived in Tallahassee in 2015 for “Operation Capital Currency,” they were focused on John “J.T.” Burnette, a wealthy developer who was later convicted on bribery charges in the probe.

“That’s why this began,” Milligan told jurors, adding that Gillum wasn’t on their “radar screen.”

Burnette suggested the undercover agents, who posed as investors with Southern Pines Development, hire Adam Corey, a lobbyist and close Gillum friend, to introduce them to city and county commissioners.

Corey suggested the agents, who wanted to fly “under the radar,” pay for a fundraising dinner for Forward Florida to give Gillum support without their names appearing on official paperwork. Miller floated the $4,386 cost of the dinner in April 2016.

In August 2016, agents Mike Miller and Brian Butler met with Gillum and Corey in New York City, where they also met Gillum’s younger brother, Marcus Gillum, for the first time. During a subsequent trip to Nashville, Marcus Gillum allegedly asked the agents for four $25,000 donations to seal the mayor’s support for four different projects.

Milligan said Gillum sent his brother and his friend Sean Pittman, a Tallahassee lawyer, lobbyist and campaign consultant, to talk about donations and local projects.

“He’s not having these conversations himself,” Milligan said of Gillum. “Over and over again (he’s) trying to distance himself. He wants something to happen, but he doesn’t take responsibility for it.”

Former mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum listens with attorney Margot Moss to opening arguments in the Tallahassee federal courthouse Tuesday. At right, co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks listens with her attorney,

Milligan also told jurors, “Let’s be clear. Andrew Gillum is not charged with bribery. He never took a bribe.”

The FBI started to look at the finances of P&P Communications, the firm founded by Gillum’s co-defendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks. The bureau saw that Gillum was being paid “large amounts of money” by P&P, which hired Gillum in 2017 as he was gearing up to run for governor and left his long-time job with the People for the American Way Foundation.

Milligan said P&P “defrauded” several nonprofits by soliciting a total of $242,500 in campaign donations and funneling the money to her firm to pay Gillum. At the time, he said, P&P had almost no money in its bank account.

“Mr. Gillum had a motive for this,” Milligan said. “He needed the money.”

Sharon Lettman-Hicks arrives at the Federal Courthouse for her corruption trial where she is former Tallahassee Mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, Andrew GillumÕs codefendent Monday, April 17, 2023.

Milligan added that the case wasn’t about whether Gillum was a good mayor or not.

“This case is not about politics,” he said. “It’s not about whether you liked Gillum or his politics. This case is about deceiving donors … deceiving his own campaign. All to keep the checks flowing to P&P.”

Defense lawyers say Gillum, Lettman-Hicks are innocent

Margot Moss, a Miami lawyer representing Gillum, opened by showing photos of Gillum and his wife, R. Jai, and their three kids together.

“This case is about what happens when you put a target on someone’s back,” she said. “And then they twist and they force the evidence in the direction of the targets. But this is not what our justice system is about.”

She said Gillum’s salary at P&P was “legitimate money.”

“The truth is Andrew Gillum is innocent. That’s why he has chosen to go to trial to say loud and clear ‘I am not guilty,’ ” Moss told jurors.

She said Gillum constantly told the agents to separate in their minds the projects they were seeking support for and the campaign donations they wanted to give him. She said Gillum got so upset with the agents after one conversation about donations and projects that he reached out to Pittman, who said in a recorded conversation that quid pro quo talk with Gillum “scares the s--- out of him.”

CEO of Pittman Law Group Sean Pittman, Tallahassee lawyer and lobbyist, responds to eight questions asked by the Florida State Presidential Search Committee on Friday, May 14, 2021.

“He’s just not that way,” Pittman told one of the agents. “If I even suggested a (quid pro quo), he’d tell me to kiss his ass.”

She said Marcus Gillum was the “troubled kid” from Andrew Gillum’s family, who got in trouble at school and was arrested at a young age. She said Marcus looked up to his brother and wanted to please him.

“He’s saying whatever he has to say just so he can go back to his brother and say, ‘I got you a big donation,’ ” Moss said.

One of Lettman-Hicks’ lawyers, Mutaqee Akbar of Tallahassee, said evidence or “bread crumbs” in the case prove that she is innocent.

“This case is about the government’s failure to see the truth even when the truth was staring them in the face,” Akbar said.

Defense's portrayal of Gillum draws a warning from the judge

Gillum's defense attorney also sketched out Gillum’s early life, noting that he was the first in his family to graduate from high school and from a university. She painted a portrait of a young Andrew Gillum as a “nerdy little kid” who watched U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a long-serving California Democrat who is Black, on C-SPAN.

Gillum’s political success “was destiny come true” for him, Moss said.

Gillum’s lawyers, in part, have argued that he was targeted because he was a Black Democrat running for governor.

But U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who in December rejected a request to dismiss the charges against Gillum, admonished Gillum’s attorneys after Tuesday’s opening statements.

“This case is going to be tried on facts and evidence, not about whether someone grew up poor or whether they were inspired by somebody,” Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, warned after the jury left the room.

— News Service of Florida

Undercover agent Mike Miller testifies about NYC trip

The government called its first witness, Mike Miller, one of several undercover agents who posed as investors with Southern Pines Development, an FBI front.

Under questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan, Miller said he and Corey helped plan a trip in August 2016 to New York City with Gillum and his brother. The idea was to get a “relaxed” Gillum out of town so that he would talk more candidly with agents.

During the trip, the agents, including Brian Butler, who posed as a “green energy” investor, paid for hotel rooms for Corey and the Gillums, tickets to “Hamilton,” a boat ride around the harbor and dinner and drinks.

After the undercover investigation wrapped, overt FBI agents interviewed Gillum in June 2017 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in a public park. Gillum allegedly denied that the agents ever gave him anything during the interview.

The agents, Corey and Gillum met at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square before the “Hamilton” show. Miller said he initially planned to get tickets to a Mets game, but the weather was bad.

“We made some calls last minute and got some tickets” to “Hamilton,” one of the agents said.

After the trip, Gillum texted Miller.

“You guys were excellent hosts!!” Gillum said. “I’ve had a blast. Please extend by deepest appreciation to Brian.”

Quotables from Day 2

The News Service of Florida and Associated Press gathered these quotes from the courtroom.

“After a year spending tens of thousands of your — taxpayer — money, flying around the country, wining and dining … still they’re trying to get that target,” ‒ Gillum defense attorney Margot Moss while accusing the FBI of trying to trap Gillum into lying about campaign-related finances.

“This case is not about politics. This case is about deceiving donors (and) stealing from his own campaign.” ‒ Prosecutor Gary Milligan II in opening arguments.

“He’s just not involved. Andrew Gillum doesn’t know the source of the money, doesn’t know whether it was obtained by fraud. Let’s be real. Andrew Gillum was running for governor, running up and down the state. … He’s not thinking about, ‘Where’s P&P getting my money?’” ‒ Gillum defense attorney Margot Moss in opening arguments.

"Whether he was the best mayor or worst mayor, it doesn’t matter... There’s not going to be any magic moment. Wait and listen carefully.” ‒ Prosecutor Gary Milligan II urging jurors to be pay close attention to the evidence in the coming days.

