Gillum trial Day 4: Did former mayor lie or was he misled by feds? FBI agent testifies

Evan Hurley, one of the case agents in the public corruption investigation of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, took the stand for the second day in a row on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

Here are the latest developments in the trial:

Cross examination of FBI case agent in Gillum probe continues

David Markus, attorney for Andrew Gillum, continued his cross-examination of Evan Hurley, an FBI special agent who managed the corruption investigation starting around the summer of 2017, after it had been in progress for nearly two years.

Markus went through Gillum’s interview in June 2017 with himself and another overt, rather than undercover, FBI agent, Josh Doyle. He pointed out times Gillum appeared to be telling the truth, including acknowledging that he knew Mike Miller and Brian Butler, who posed as developers willing to pay bribes to move their projects forward.

“He’s being open and forthright with you,” Markus said.

“About these two guys, yes,” Hurley responded.

Gillum told Hurley and Doyle during his interview that the developers, whom he didn’t know at the time were FBI agents, wanted guarantees in exchange for campaign donations.

“Let me be very clear,” Gillum said he told the purported developers, “I vote when I vote.”

Under redirect by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan asked whether Gillum volunteered other information, including the “Hamilton” tickets for himself and his brother, the boat ride and dinners, all paid for by the FBI.

“He did not,” Hurley replied.

Grogan asked whether it could affect the FBI’s investigation if someone was truthful about things that wouldn’t hurt them and untruthful about things that could hurt them.

“Yes it could,” Hurley said.

General counsel for nonprofit involved in allegations testifies

The government called Gail Aidinoff Scovell, former general counsel for the Open Society Foundations, to testify about a $100,000 grant the organization gave to the Campaign to Defend Local Solutions. Gillum formed the campaign as mayor to fight state pre-emption of local issues, including gun regulations.

Scovell testified that the National Black Justice Coalition, which Sharon Lettman-Hicks led as CEO, served as fiscal sponsor for the money because the CDLS was a campaign rather than a legal or financial entity.

She said the work of the CDLS was “very important” and that the nonprofit was pleased with its work.

“We didn’t have any indication that anything was wrong,” she said, “and actually we were pretty happy with the outcome of the project.”

She said that while the vast majority of the nonprofit’s grants were spent appropriately by the recipients, there have been instances in which funds were misallocated.

During cross-examination, Alex Morris, an attorney for Lettman-Hicks, asked whether Gillum could have received payment from CDLS as a vendor.

“From our perspective, it wouldn’t be prohibited,” she said.

