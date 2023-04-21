Gillum Trial Day 5: Prosecutors trace money trail from 'urgent request' for $250K

Another official with a nonprofit that served as a passthrough for campaign money to Andrew Gillum's gubernatorial political action committee took the stand on Friday, the fifth day of his federal trial.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

Here are the latest developments in the trial. This report will be updated later this evening.

Prosecutors show jury how campaign cash passed through non-profit

The government called John H. Jackson, president and CEO of the Schott Foundation for Public Education, to testify about a $250,000 donation from Donald Sussman, a South Florida billionaire and major Gillum donor. Jackson, a longtime friend of both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, also serves on the board of the Opportunity to Learn Action Fund, a grantmaking affiliate of the foundation.

Sussman didn’t want to give the money directly to the campaign because he didn’t want his name to appear in finance reports. So Lettman-Hicks came up with a plan to move the money through OLTAF, a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan II noted during questioning of Jackson that it wasn’t illegal for such nonprofits to serve as passthroughs for campaign donations. Johnson said the nonprofit could only expend 40% of its funds for partisan politics.

Political leaders joined with Schott Foundation CEO John H. Jackson (front left) in a news conference in 2010

Johnson testified that during the 2018 primary, Lettman-Hicks asked him via text whether OTLAF could accept the donation and pass it through to Forward Florida. OTLAF, a 501 (c) (4) social welfare nonprofit, was restricted in how much money it could spend on partisan political activities.

Lettman-Hicks texted him on May 22, 2018, with an “urgent request.”

“Please give me a call,” she wrote. “I need to move $250K through a C-4 ASAP.”

Johnson texted Lettman-Hicks back, telling her OLTAF couldn’t distribute $250,000 to a PAC. OLTAF accepted the $250,000 donation but gave only $100,000 to Forward Florida. OLTAF hired Lettman-Hicks’ firm, P&P Communications, to serve as a vendor for most of the rest of the money, some $132,500.

They signed a contract in which P&P promised to use the money for social media messaging, direct mail, door-to-door canvassing, phone banking and rides to the polls. The contract stated that those activities were not be used to advance a single candidate.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks arrives at the Federal Courthouse for her corruption trial where she is former Tallahassee Mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor, Andrew GillumÕs codefendent Monday, April 17, 2023.

Jackson testified that he felt comfortable working with Lettman-Hicks because her company had a proven track record, including successful pushing for a school class-size constitutional amendment in 2002.

As part of the contract, P&P was supposed to produce a report within 60 days of the primary election showing how the money was spent. However, P&P didn’t deliver that report until more than a year later, in December 2019, in response to federal subpoenas for OTLAF records.

Under questioning from Milligan, Johnson testified that P&P’s report didn’t show that it ever engaged in a social media campaign, direct mail and other activities spelled out in the contract. Instead, it included polling data and information copied and pasted from the Ballotpedia website about where Democratic candidates for Florida governor stood on education issues.

“Does this report show compliance with the contract?” Milligan asked.

“Not with regard to those specific activities,” Johnson replied.

The indictment alleges that the $132,000 was illegally disbursed to Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.

Under cross-examination by Mutaqee Akbar, one of Lettman-Hicks’ lawyers, Johnson said he never saw a reason to file a breach of contract lawsuit against Lettman-Hicks. He also said the contract with P&P was a “serious” one.

Margot Moss, one of Gillum’s lawyers, asked Johnson whether he trusted Gillum’s “moral values” and whether he knew him to be an “honest person.”

“Yes,” Johnson replied.

Judge instructs jury to disregard FBI agent’s testimony about Gillum and bribery

On Thursday, Michael Wiederspahn, a former FBI special agent, testified that he believed Gillum was involved in bribery even though he wasn’t charged with that and the government found no proof of it.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor instructed jurors to disregard that testimony.

Judge Allen Winsor listens to testimony as he presides over the corruption trial of former Tallahassee Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

“You must not take that into consideration,” Winsor said.

Trial may not last three weeks after all

Judge Winsor also told jurors that the trial, initially scheduled to last three weeks, would likely take less time to complete.

“I’m not sure how much less,” he said, adding the proceedings were still “fluid.”

Gavel to gavel coverage

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum corruption trial Day 5: Updates from the courtroom