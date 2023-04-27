Gillum trial day 9: Federal prosecutors rest their case, closing arguments expected Friday

Federal prosecutors rested around noon Thursday, the ninth day of the trial, after finishing with their final witness, retired FBI special agent Michael Wiederspahn. Defense lawyers for both Andrew Gillum and his co-defendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, will present their cases this afternoon.

Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor, and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI the New York trip.

Federal prosecutors rest their case

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan II announced today that the government’s case has concluded. That followed more direct testimony and cross-examination of Wiederspahn, who took the stand Wednesday for the second time in the trial.

“The government will rest its case in chief,” Milligan said.

The defense is expected to call only a few witnesses, including former state Rep. Alan Williams, who was waiting in the wings at the federal courthouse this morning.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks’ lawyers are expected to need only a few hours to present their case today. That timing suggests that Gillum will not take the stand to testify.

If the current schedule holds, jurors could hear closing arguments and jury instructions on Friday before starting their deliberations.

It’s theoretically possible, though perhaps unlikely, that a verdict will come on Friday.

Before jurors come back, the defense is expected to argue that the first count in the indictment, accusing Gillum of lying to the FBI, should be dismissed.

In a court filing Thursday, the defense argued that Gillum’s statements to the FBI in June 2017, namely that he wasn’t offered and didn’t accept gifts from the agents in a 2016 New York trip, was “literally true.”

“Even if Mayor Gillum falsely said ‘Southern Pines representatives’ never gave or offered him anything and falsely said he stopped communicating with (them), those statements would be literally true given that Southern Pines Development did not offer or give anything to Gillum, the FBI did,” his lawyers wrote in the motion for acquittal.

Undercover agents in the case posed as developers from Southern Pines Development, which turned out to be an FBI front.

Andrew Gillum listens to testimony during his corruption trial in Tallahassee.

