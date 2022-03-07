Gilroy Council Returns To In-Person Meetings

GILROY, CA — Gilroy City Council meetings and other board, committee and commission meetings will transition back to in-person, the city announced.

City officials cited Santa Clara County dropping its indoor masking requirements and the lowered spread of COVID-19 for the decision.

The city had returned to in-person meetings last year, but went back to virtual meetings during the omicron surge.

The council has a meeting on Monday that begins at 6 p.m.

City Council Chambers are located at 7351 Rosanna Street. Click here to view the meeting schedule and agendas.

This article originally appeared on the Gilroy Patch