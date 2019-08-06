Gilroy gunman's family say they don't condone his 'hateful thoughts' and are 'heartbroken' over the shooting that left 3 dead

- The family of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter released a statement on Tuesday, condemning his actions.
- Meanwhile, the FBI has announced that they are probing the shooting as a "domestic terrorism" case.
- The gunman killed three people and injured 13 others before shooting himself.
The family of the man who killed three people and injured more than a dozen more at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, on July 28 are condemning his actions.
On Tuesday, Santino William Legan's family issued a statement saying they are "heartbroken" that he "committed this violence in his hometown, at a family event meant to celebrate the tight knit community we have been a part of for twenty years."
"We have never and would never condone the hateful thoughts and ideologies that led to this event, and it is impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew," the family added.
On the day of the attack, the gunman urged his followers on Instagram to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists, but his ideologies are something investigators are still trying to work out.
The FBI announced on Tuesday that the bureau is investigating the Gilroy shooting as a possible "domestic terrorism" case.
At a news conference, John F. Bennett, the FBI special agent in charge in San Francisco, said the gunman had been exploring several "competing" violent ideologies, but it's unclear which — if any — inspired the attack.
Legan is said to have made a "target list" of religious institutions, Democratic and Republic political organizations, and federal buildings.
The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police started to engage him in a gunfight at the festival.
Read the full statement from the shooter's family:
"Our family is deeply shocked and horrified by the actions of our son. To the families of Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar, Trevor Irby, and to the injured that survived this tragedy, we cannot begin to describe our despair at his actions. We want to express our deepest and sincerest apologies for the loss and pain that he has caused.
We have never and would never condone the hateful thoughts and ideologies that led to this event, and it is impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew. Our son is gone, and we will forever have unanswered questions as to how or why any of this has happened.
We are heartbroken that he committed this violence in his hometown, at a family event meant to celebrate the tight knit community we have been a part of for twenty years.
Every single member of our family has cooperated with the investigation and will continue to cooperate.
We also want to thank all of our friends in the community, and people we have never met, who have sent us messages of support and compassion for what has occurred. Thanks to all of you.
To the City of Gilroy and to everyone affected, we are tremendously sorry. No words can begin to express this."
