Gilroy Library Offers Free COVID At-Home Tests Friday

GILROY, CA — The Gilroy Library will be one of six locations set up by the Santa Clara County Library District this week to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

On Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., anyone who drives up to the library can get four tests. No appointments are necessary and tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

N95 masks will also be available, according to the county.

The Gilroy Library is located at 350 W. Sixth Street., Gilroy, CA 95020.

The Los Altos, Cupertino, Milpitas, Saratoga and Morgan Hill libraries are also offering tests and masks

The schedule for test distributions is below:

Wednesday, February 9:

Los Altos Library: 1 – 5 p.m. 13 S. San Antonio Road., Los Altos, CA 94022

Thursday, February 10:

Cupertino Library: 3 – 7 p.m. 10800 Torre Avenue., Cupertino, CA 95014

Milpitas Library: 160 North Main Street., Milpitas, CA 95035

Friday, February 11

Gilroy Library: 1 – 5 p.m. 350 W. Sixth Street., Gilroy, CA 95020

Saratoga Library: 1 - 5 p.m. 13650 Saratoga Avenue., Saratoga, CA 95070

Saturday, February 12

Morgan Hill Library: 1 – 5 p.m. 660 W. Main Avenue., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

This article originally appeared on the Gilroy Patch