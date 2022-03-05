Gilroy Transitions Back To In-Person Meetings As COVID Rules Ease

GILROY, CA — Gilroy will welcome public in-person meetings back as the spread of COVID-19 continues to diminish, officials said on Friday.

The news comes after Santa Clara County Public Health's announcement that masks are no longer required indoors.

Gilroy will begin hosting in person meetings for Gilroy City Council, the planning commission and all other board, committee and commission meetings.

"The community is invited to participate and provide public comment in these meetings," officials said in a release.



Meeting agendas can be found here.

Anyone who has questions about participating in a meeting can contact the city at 408-846-0219.

This article originally appeared on the Gilroy Patch