Gimenez, Salazar visit U.S.-Mexico border, criticize Biden’s immigration policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Daugherty
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miami’s two first-year members of Congress visited the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso on Monday as part of a Republican effort to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policy amid a rush of migrants that has overwhelmed existing federal resources.

Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez joined House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for a tour with United States Border Patrol and a view of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. In recent weeks, Republicans in Washington have repeatedly called the uptick in illegal border crossing a “crisis” and said the Biden administration doesn’t have a concrete plan to deal with the issue.

Gimenez and Salazar joined a group of Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee for the visit, though Salazar isn’t a member of the committee. Gimenez and Salazar also made remarks in Spanish that were directed at Hispanic Americans, with a particular focus on the treacherous journey of most migrants from Central America to the United States.

“We cannot allow what’s happening at the border, our girls in Honduras and Nicaragua are the ones being raped,” Salazar said. “Child sex trafficking is one of the highest crimes in this country. I ask my community, Hispanic Americans, to send a message to your representatives that we cannot have this at the border.”

Gimenez said he recently spoke to a family that traveled 22 days from Honduras to the border, noting that the family decided to come after Biden took office on Jan. 20. He said the Biden administration was refusing to adequately address the surge in migrants, which reached more than 100,000 people during the month of February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Many of them don’t make it,” Gimenez said, referring to families and children who attempt to cross the border. “For Maria and I, and Hispanics across the nation, we’re putting our own people’s lives at risk because of this policy. I’ve asked the president to reverse this policy and restore agreements we had with Central America and Mexico.”

The 100,441 people caught at the border last month doesn’t include those who successfully crossed the border in February without ending up in federal custody and is well above the 76,545 who were apprehended during the same month two years ago. The 2019 surge led to the reopening of the Homestead Detention Center, the largest center for migrant children in the country. Homestead, which was later mothballed in November 2019 with migrant children sent to sponsors or other detention centers, has never formally shuttered despite housing no children and employing no staff.

Homestead’s potential reopening under Biden underscores the tough choices the border surge presents for the president. Left-leaning activists in Florida have urged Biden not to reopen the detention center, but existing federal resources to house migrant children are full.

Gimenez said he thinks the Homestead Detention Center will reopen given the number of migrant children crossing the border. He supports reopening the center because it can begin operating quickly.

“As much as [the Biden administration] tries to tamp it down there is a crisis at the border,” Gimenez said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “A large number of these unaccompanied minors happen to be young girls and they end up in the wrong hands. If they actually get placed in the center in Homestead, they’re in good hands.”

On Monday, the Biden administration announced that the Dallas convention center would be used to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers for up to 90 days. At its peak, Homestead supervised 1,200 kids, making it the nation’s largest center for unaccompanied migrant children.

Gimenez and Salazar’s involvement in a high-profile trip with McCarthy is part of a larger GOP effort to highlight the party’s inroads with Hispanic Americans during the 2020 election. Both lawmakers defeated incumbent Democrats in 2020, and Republicans performed well in Hispanic-heavy border communities in Texas, areas that traditionally support Democrats overwhelmingly.

Border security and enforcement is tricky territory for Biden and Democrats in Congress, who are under pressure from their own supporters not to repeat former President Barack Obama’s approach of deporting immigrant families and former President Donald Trump’s approach of separating migrant children from their parents.

Last week, Biden’s coordinator for the southern border said the Biden administration wants $4 billion from Congress to address the causes of migration and reinstate a program to reunite migrant children with parents who are legally in the United States. But the number of people trying to cross the border is rising by the day.

“Surges tend to respond to hope, and there was a significant hope for a more humane policy after four years of, you know, pent-up demand,” Southern Border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson said last week. “So I don’t know whether I would call that a coincidence, but I certainly think that the idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help manage and care for children crossing the border on Saturday.

In response, congressional Republicans said Biden should have kept Trump’s policies in place.

“Right now we have a border that is not secure,” McCarthy said, accusing Democrats of ignoring border security to pursue pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. “They would rather have [immigration] for a political ploy. We can solve the immigration problem, but don’t confuse a border crisis with an immigration problem.”

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri Dad Recalls Learning To Accept His Transgender Child In Epic Speech

    Brandon Boulware, an attorney and father of four, spoke out against a state proposal that would ban trans athletes from women's sports earlier this month.

  • Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology

    Huawei Technologies announced royalty rates for the use of its 5G phone technology for the first time, in a move its chief legal officer said was an effort to increase transparency at an event on Tuesday. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. But, Huawei is looking to showcase its own research achievements, with the company expecting to receive around $1.3 billion in revenue from patent licensing between 2019 and 2021, according to its head of IP, Jason Ding.

  • Biden facing pressure to address crisis at the border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to 'admit' there is a crisis at the border.

  • West Baltimore activist gets COVID-19 vaccines for 1,000 people

    Getting the disenfranchised vaccinated against COVID-19 has been difficult, prompting a community activist in west Baltimore to take matters into her own hands. The partnership Sarah Matthews formed with Walgreens led to the vaccination of 1,000 people. The clinic took place at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge and was initially set up for older adults 65 and older, but there was such a need that it was expanded to include more people.

  • Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

    Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Investors are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back on spending last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 151 points, or 0.5%, to 32,802, pulled lower by industrial companies and banks as bond yields and oil prices fell.

  • Editorial: COVID is still here, and homeless people still need to be in hotel rooms

    Never has there been more federal money to spend on hotel rooms for homeless people vulnerable to COVID. L.A. needs to work harder to get hotels onboard.

  • House GOP Border Delegation Claims Biden ‘Created’ Migrant Crisis

    A House GOP delegation led by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) blamed President Biden’s immigration policies for the massive influx of migrants at the southern border, during a Monday visit to El Paso, Texas. McCarthy called on Biden to travel to El Paso on the U.S.-Mexico border to assess the crisis for himself. U.S. Border Patrol agents detained over 9,000 unaccompanied minors during the month of February, and are currently arresting roughly 400 children attempting to cross the border per day. “This is where [Biden] should look the people in the eye. This is where he should talk to the border agents, and let them know that this is beyond a crisis,” McCarthy said. “He can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first, admit what he has done.” McCarthy added later in the press conference, “The safety and security of Americans and our border is the job of the President. He is the one who created this [crisis], and he is the one who can fix it.” Representative John Katko (R., N.Y.) blasted Biden’s policies as beneficial to drug cartels operating at the border. Katko was a former prosecutor at the Justice Department who prosecuted drug cartels while living in El Paso in the 1990’s. “I had a fundamental understanding then, and I do now, that the cartels know when to exploit the southern border, and they’re doing it now masterfully,” Katko said. “They’re doing it because President Biden rolled back a lot of the orders of the previous administration that were working.” Biden has scrapped a number of immigration restrictions implemented by the Trump administration, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy whereby asylum seekers were required to wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also reinstated “catch-and-release” policies, in which some migrants are released into U.S. border towns to await processing. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R., Tenn.) also blamed the recent influx of migrants on the Biden administration’s policies. “President Biden and his minions created an environment causing this surge,” Fleischmann said. The press conference came after Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat whose district sits on the U.S.-Mexico border, criticized a Biden administration delegation last week for not reaching out to border communities. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House,” Cuellar told Fox News on Friday. “They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.” There are currently over 4,200 migrant children in custody of Border Patrol, with detention facilities in Texas and Arizona operating above full capacity. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services has 9,000 migrant children in its shelters.

  • A new act for Bernie Sanders: Power broker

    Bernie Sanders, the cantankerous outsider in Congress for so long, now takes to the role of power broker. What a long, strange trip it's been.

  • Prince Harry Arranged for Flowers to Be Laid at Princess Diana’s Grave on Mother’s Day

    Diana’s final resting place is located on an island in the middle of a lake on the grounds of her childhood home.

  • Deb Haaland makes history as 1st Native American interior secretary

    Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) was confirmed as interior secretary on Monday, becoming the first Native American to lead the agency and the first to hold a Cabinet-level position. She is a member of the Laguna Pueblo, and in 2018, Haaland and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) became the first Native American women elected to Congress. The Senate confirmation vote was 51-40. While four Republicans joined all Democrats to vote for Haaland, several members of the GOP were vocal in their objection to her, claiming she is "extreme" in her opposition to fracking and drilling on public lands. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) disagreed, saying Haaland's views "fall well within the mainstream and fairly represent many of her constituents, I would say the vast majority of her constituents." During her confirmation hearing, Haaland said while there is "no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come," climate change "must be addressed" and the Department of the Interior "has a role in harnessing the clean energy potential of our public lands to create jobs and new economic opportunities." More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tElliot Page blasts 'extremely influential people' spreading 'damaging rhetoric' about transgender people

  • McCarthy: We have 'human heartbreak' at southern border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the growing border crisis with Fox News' Griff Jenkins.

  • How Syria's Decade-Long War Has Left a Toxic Environmental Legacy

    A forthcoming report shows how a decade of conflict has polluted rivers, destroyed crops and scorched forests

  • Andrew Cuomo accuser says governor had a preoccupation with ‘large size of his hands’

    Charlotte Bennett spoke to investigators for four hours about ‘sexually hostile work environment’

  • Cuomo accuser blasts national leaders for not caring about women as Biden refuses to call for governor’s resignation

    Lindsey Boylan says national leaders who have not called for his resignation ‘do not care about women’s equality’

  • Oman blocks Clubhouse, app used for free debates in Mideast

    Oman has cut off access to the buzzy new audio chat app Clubhouse, the country’s telecommunications regulator confirmed Monday, setting off fears that authorities across the Persian Gulf may censor a rare forum for discussion of sensitive topics in the region. The Omani government has “forbidden the app because it was operating without the proper license,” Omar al-Abri, an official in the country’s telecommunications regulator told The Associated Press. Over the past few days, scores of users in Oman reported receiving error messages when they tried to use the platform.

  • Fresh pow! Heavy snow falls on California ski resort

    Heavy snow fell on California's Mammoth Mountain on March 15. The resort has received more than a foot of snow in the last few days.

  • Scam PACs Reportedly Duping Trump Supporters Again

    Some robocalls are soliciting donations to get Donald Trump back on Twitter, Politico reports.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after reports of serious blood clotting post-jab

    Ireland is the latest EU country to suspend its AstraZeneca vaccine rollout over reports of blood clotting, though no link has been established.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates