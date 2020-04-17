Gimmal announces integration with Box Governance

HOUSTON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, A Houston-based provider of information governance and compliance software, is pleased to announce the integration with Box Governance, a Box product. Box, a leader in cloud content management, enables businesses to seamlessly and securely manage their most critical content in the cloud. Gimmal's Records Management solution provides Box Governance users an additional layer to manage information within Box. This newly released integration will grant users features such as record immutability in order to achieve complete control and compliance throughout their organization.

Gimmal President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Caplinger, states, "Box Governance provides us with the control we needed to properly preserve records inside of Box, making them fully immutable, without adding additional storage costs using data lakes or other storage technologies."

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance, no matter where they are stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.

