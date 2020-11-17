Gimme Releases Gimme Key Pro Wireless DEX Adapter

Engineered for Rough Environments & Advanced DSD Applications, Gimme Key Pro Offers Strength, Reliability & Extended Battery Life in Easy-to-Use Interface

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme , whose technology helps food service and grocery store delivery operators automate merchandising, today announced the official release of Gimme Key Pro, the company's new wireless data exchange (DEX) adapter engineered for the direct store delivery (DSD) market that delivers short-shelf-life products to grocery and convenience stores.

Designed with an upgraded, ultra-durable rugged new design to extend lifespan in the field, Gimme Key Pro hosts a myriad of new features including an expansive new battery with an expected battery life of over two times the Legacy Gimme Key.

Other features include a battery life indicator to provide advance notice of low battery, a software development kit with extensive documentation and coding sandboxes included in the SDK for all developers.

The rugged new exoskeleton is a combination of A838 anodized aluminum and a deeply knurled combat polymer for unprecedented durability, with an integrated attachment point to make it simpler to connect to carabiners and key rings. The brains of the Gimme Key Pro are also now more powerful with an ARM Cortex-M4F processor, making it up to 46 percent faster accomplishing tasks and going back into a low power sleep state. This can translate into years of extended battery life. These new features will help DSD customers increase speed, efficiency and accuracy while providing accurate delivery data, via a cost-effective, rugged mobile DEX solution.

"Gimme Key Pro is the easiest product you'll ever integrate with to achieve wireless DEX and is further evidence of our capability to solve complex customer problems using our deep DEX knowledge base and unique mobile-first technology," said Cory Hewett, CEO of Gimme. "The investment in our underlying system architecture is why we are the industry leader in wireless DEX, and this significant milestone product supports our commitment to constant improvement. We are excited to see the Gimme Key Pro yield tangible, positive results for our customer base."

Gimme Key Pro comes as a result of a major investment in new developer-focused materials that makes the hardware incredibly easy to integrate, along with other research and development efforts undertaken by Gimme's technology team over the past 12 months. Gimme Key Pro supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.0 compliant for smart applications and works with devices running iOS™, Windows, or Android.

Gimme Key Pro also features an expansive IEC dust and particle protection rating at a perfect 6 out of 6 and scored a high 7 out of 8 in water protection, demonstrating the ability to withstand 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. All materials were selected for ruggedness and can operate in temperatures from sub-freezing to 122F. "Traditional DEX alternatives are bulky and have cables that can easily be broken," added Hewett. "End users and VARs alike will benefit from the wireless design and recognize the mobile, rugged design enhancements and expanded battery life capabilities of Gimme Key Pro."

Gimme will begin taking orders on November 23, 2020, with expected unit deliveries beginning in January, 2021. Gimme will continue its support of the original version in accordance with its warranty and will work with customers to integrate the upgraded Gimme Key Pro into their product portfolios. Visit the website to learn more about Gimme Key Pro, request an SDK, or place your order.

About Gimme

Gimme builds advanced hardware and software to help food service and grocery delivery operators automate merchandising. The company's technology provides management for operators of grocery, convenience, vending machines, micro markets, and office coffee, helping them deliver amazing customer experiences. Gimme's use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning technologies impacts not only its own products and services, but also how the unattended retail industry operates. The technology provides machine status data to help operators focus on cash accountability and inventory tracking to reduce stockouts, accelerate warehousing and restocking, and streamline product planning. The company's hardware product, the Gimme Key, is now the #1 wireless DEX adapter for direct store delivery, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology and replacing previous outdated legacy handhelds. For more information, visit http://www.vending.ai or connect with Gimme on Twitter .

