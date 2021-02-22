Gina Carano says Disney accidentally sent her an email saying it was following the #FireGinaCarano movement

Gina Carano in "The Mandalorian." Disney Plus

Gina Carano told Ben Shapiro that people misunderstood the Instagram post that led to her firing.

She said she learned by email that Disney had been watching the #FireGinaCarano movement.

She added that Disney had been watching her "like a hawk."

Gina Carano gave her first sit-down interview since being fired from "The Mandalorian" on February 10.

Over the weekend, the conservative website The Daily Wire and the YouTube channel of its founder Ben Shapiro published an interview with Carano.

The actress and former MMA fighter announced after her firing that she was working on a new movie with Shapiro and the site.

Carano told Shapiro in the interview that people misunderstood the Instagram post that led to her firing, in which she seemed to compare modern-day Republicans to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust.

Carano. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

She said she was "inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through that time."

"When I posted that, it wasn't something that I felt like was controversial. It was something that I thought, well, maybe all of us need to ask ourselves how that happened," she added.

Carano, who played Cara Dune on the show, also said she had been tipped off that Disney wasn't pleased about the post. She said studio officials had accidentally sent her an email indicating that they were following the #FireGinaCarano movement online.

"They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew," she said. "I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn't win out at the end."

She added: "They've been all over me, and they've been watching me like a hawk. And I'm watching other people on the same production, and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

Disney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Following her firing, Carano said she had been excluded from the promotion of season two of "The Mandalorian" because she refused to issue a statement that Lucasfilm had given her apologizing for seeming to mock people's pronouns in September.

Carano also said that she found out about her firing through social media.

