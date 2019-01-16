'Gingers unite!': Prince Harry bonds with 4-year-old redhead

Lauren Montemurri

Prince Harry got a big surprise on Monday when a 4-year-old redhead presented him with a special sign. 

Eliza Morris was a part of a large crowd greeting Meghan Markle and her husband in Birkenhead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting the town to honor the 100th anniversary of war poet Wilfred Owen’s death. 

In order to stand out in the large crowd, the little girl made knew she needed something to get her favorite royal’s attention. So she waved an orange sign reading “#GingersUnite, I [heart] you Harry.” 

When Harry saw the sign, he had the sweetest reaction and immediately ran to give the little girl a hug.  “I love this! Do you love your hair?” Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English overheard. “The sign is amazing!”


See their adorable exchange above. 