Gingrich: Georgia 'polls are wrong,' state not in play for Biden
FOX News Videos
•
October 28, 2020
Former House speaker joins 'Bill Hemmer Reports' to analyze 2020 election polls
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
What to Read Next
Businesses hire extra security, board up windows fearing Election Day unrest
NBC News
Bobby Orr endorses Donald Trump with full-page ad
Yahoo Sports Canada
With salsa, caravans, Cubans make last push to reelect Trump
Associated Press
Betting markets favour Biden over Trump in U.S. presidential race
Reuters
I’ve worked for the Obama campaign and for Hillary Clinton. This is where I think Biden is headed
The Independent
Officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend over emotional distress
CBS News
Blue moon to grace Halloween night sky for the first time in 76 years
Yahoo Life
Report: Ghost Data Research Group finds active QAnon Related Network on Instagram Despite Announced crackdown from FaceBook Days Before the US Elections
PR Newswire
El Paso returning to coronavirus lockdown could be a sign of more to come in the US
Yahoo Finance
Black Man Filmed Being Kicked Out of Restaurant for Wearing Sneakers While White Patrons in Sneakers Are Left Alone
Complex
Will the election be decided by the Supreme Court?
Yahoo News 360
Thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons
Yahoo News Video
What People Who Work In Politics Do When They're Stressed Out By Politics
HuffPost Life
Girl Scouts respond to backlash over since-deleted tweet celebrating Amy Coney Barrett: 'We are neither red nor blue'
Yahoo Life
Donald Trump Jr. claims U.S. COVID deaths are 'almost nothing' on day over 1,000 people die
Yahoo TV
Dozen People Overcome By Heat, Rushed To Hospital During Trump's Florida Rally
HuffPost
Police reach breaking point amid protests, pandemic, rising crime
Yahoo News
With the election approaching and cases rising, here’s how Trump talks about the coronavirus
Yahoo News Video
Democrats building speed bumps for F-35 sale to United Arab Emirates
Defense News
Government confuses Ronda Rousey's staged WWE arrest as real life in COVID-19 PSA docs
Yahoo Sports
Texas has exceeded its entire 2016 vote, and Ted Cruz is convinced it's a 'real race'
The Week
Kate Beckinsale, 47, Just Showed Off Her Toned Abs In Two New Instagram Photos
Women's Health
Turkey farmers in limbo as people scale back Thanksgiving plans
Yahoo News Video
MAP: Breaking down which states require — or don't require — face masks in public
NBC News
