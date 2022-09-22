1

Ginni Thomas Agrees To An Interview With Jan. 6 House Committee

David Moye
·3 min read

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to be interviewed by the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, sometime in the coming weeks.

The news was first reported by CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel and then later by MSNBC’s Ali Vitali, who said Thomas responded to a letter asking her to appear before the committee and was not subpoenaed.

Thomas’ involvement in former President Donald Trump’s “stolen election” lies and the U.S. Capitol riot has been a subject of interest for a while, especially since there is evidence she urged at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

She also reportedly sent messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona, arguing, without evidence, that there had been widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition, there are texts in which Thomas urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to continue the battle to overturn election results, as well as texts and emails to Trump ally attorney and “coup memo” author John Eastman discussing how to upend the vote.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark,” Thomas wrote Meadows after the 2020 election. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Thomas had turned down other requests to appear before the House panel.

In June, her attorney Mark Paoletta said that there was no reason for her to testify before the House select committee and said he had “serious concerns” about any potential interview.

No date has been announced for Thomas’ interview with the committee, which will hold its next hearing Sept. 28.

The news understandably aroused the interest of Twitter users, many of whom predicted how her testimony might go.

Still, others felt it was important to get her testimony on the record.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Special master in Trump document probe hears arguments

    A special master, who was chosen by former President Donald Trump's legal team, appeared skeptical of Trump's lawyers' reluctance to say whether records seized at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified. Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • Special Master Appears Skeptical of Trump's Claims He Declassified Mar-a-Lago Documents

    Trump has claimed publicly that he declassified the government records that were taken from Mar-a-Lago. Judge Raymond Dearie wants to see evidence.

  • New York AG Announces Civil Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announces a lawsuit against Donald Trump for allegedly using fraudulent asset valuations at his real estate company. In addition to Trump, the suit names the&nbsp;Trump Organization&nbsp;and three of the former president's adult children,&nbsp;Donald Trump Jr.,&nbsp;Ivanka Trump&nbsp;and&nbsp;Eric Trump, who are senior executives at the company.

  • China, India Stand by Russia Despite Its Setbacks in Ukraine War

    China sees Russia as a strategic partner in its escalating rivalry with the U.S., while India relies on Moscow for more than half of its military supplies.

  • Trump rape accuser plans lawsuit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law that lets sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.

  • Will Biden Meet Xi at the G20?

    US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talks about the possibility of President Joe Biden meeting China's president Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Indonesia in November. He said, as of now, no meetings have been scheduled. He speaks on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded Sept. 7 in Washington.

  • GOP senators grill Biden judicial nominee over past abortion advocacy

    Republican senators on Wednesday went after Biden judicial nominee Julie Rikelman over her past work at a leading abortion advocacy organization. Rikelman, who has been nominated to serve on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, represented the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of this year’s Supreme Court case that resulted in the overturning of…

  • 'Election denier playbook': Trump supporters seeking state office raise fears of 2nd insurrection

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to control elections across the country have raised the specter of a second insurrection, akin to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, and fears that they will help try to rig the election results for Trump if he seeks the presidency again.

  • Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel

    The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection

  • Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation

    The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.

  • Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard calls for federal investigation

    A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into the legality of Florida officials sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green speaks with Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is calling for federal prosecutors to take action.

  • Barnes, Johnson separated by 1 point in Wisconsin Senate battle: survey

    Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) is leading Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) by just 1 point in the race for Wisconsin’s Senate seat, according to a new Spectrum News-Siena College poll released on Tuesday. Forty-nine percent of likely Wisconsin voters in the survey said they would support Barnes, while 48 percent said they would back Johnson. The 1-point…

  • Judge denies Palmetto Bluff’s motion to dismiss lawsuit filed against it by private homeowners

    Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran also denied Palmetto Bluff’s motion to compel arbitration, which would have kept the suit out of the courts.

  • Taiwan President 'proud' of its efforts helping Ukraine

    STORY: Ukraine's plight has won broad sympathy in Taiwan, where many see parallels between Ukraine's situation and the threat Taipei's government says it faces from China, which views the island as its own territory.Taiwan has donated more than $30 million for humanitarian relief, mostly raised from the public, and joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions "a special military operation"."As we watched the carnage of the Russian invasion, Taiwan is proud to play a role in the effort to assist the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their country and freedom. We must continue with our efforts," Tsai said in remarks pre-recorded from her office and played at the Concordia Summit on Monday.Taiwan has been confronted by increasingly aggressive threats from China, she added."We have to educate ourselves on the authoritarian playbook, and understand that Taiwan's democracy will not be the only thing the PRC seeks to extinguish," Tsai said, referring to the People's Republic of China."Securing Taiwan's democracy is imperative in securing freedom and human rights for our collective future."The Concordia Summit takes place at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

  • Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

    House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections

  • How Mar-a-Lago figures into New York AG Letitia James' lawsuit against Donald Trump, his business, and his children

    New York Attorney General Letitia James said Trump overvalued Mar-a-Lago ten-fold, to as high as $739 million, in a fraud scheme.

  • People under felony indictment can't be barred from purchasing guns, judge rules

    Banning someone from buying a gun while under felony indictment goes against their Second Amendment right to bear arms, a federal judge in Texas ruled Monday. "There are no illusions about this case's real-world consequences—certainly valid public policy and safety concerns exist," U.S. District Judge David Counts, a Trump appointee, wrote in his decision. Counts cited a June Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen, in which the justices rolled back concealed-carry permit restrictions for gun owners in New York state.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

    It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud

  • Michael Cohen: New York's Trump Lawsuit News Makes All His 'Pain And Anger' Worth It

    New York Attorney General Letitia James noted the investigation started only after Trump's former personal attorney shed light on the financial misconduct.