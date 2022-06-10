Ginni Thomas Asked Dozens Of Arizona Lawmakers To Overturn Biden's Win: Report

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed more than two dozen state Republican lawmakers in Arizona in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new report.

In a Nov. 9, 2020, email sent to 29 state lawmakers in Arizona, Thomas urged them to ignore Joe Biden’s victory in the state and to instead “choose presidential electors” to keep President Donald Trump in power, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Thomas told state lawmakers to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” and to “fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen,” the email obtained by The Post said.

Biden beat Trump in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

The new revelation comes following a report in March that Thomas exchanged dozens of text messages with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him overturn the results of the election that Trump lost.

“Do not concede,” Thomas wrote Meadows on Nov. 6, 2020. “It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

Read the full report from The Washington Post.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...