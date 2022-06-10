Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona GOP lawmakers urging them to overturn the election: 'We need you to exercise that power now'

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Republican lawmakers in Arizona to overturn the 2020 election results.

The responsibility to select electors is "yours and yours alone," Thomas wrote.

Thomas' conduct has raised ethical questions for her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of conservative Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, urged 29 Republican lawmakers in Arizona to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state, according to emails obtained by the Washington Post published Friday.

The longtime conservative activist emailed the GOP state lawmakers on November 9, 2020, just days after the major news networks declared Biden the winner of Arizona and of the overall election.

In the email, Thomas repeated falsehoods spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the election was rigged by widespread voter fraud and claimed that the Republican state officials had the ability to select their own presidential electors and dismiss the will of the voters.

Thomas told the lawmakers to "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and wrote they had the "power to fight back against fraud," per The Post.

The responsibility to select electors is "yours and yours alone," Thomas wrote, according to The Post, and lawmakers had to "ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen."

The newly revealed emails follows a frenzy of reporting about Thomas that has raised ethical questions, considering her husband sits on the Supreme Court. Thomas pushed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to challenge the election results. She also recently acknowledged that she attended Trump's rally on January 6, but denied having any role in organizing the event and said she left before Trump took the stage.

Her behavior has put Clarence Thomas under scrutiny and prompted some Democratic lawmakers to call for his recusal from cases related to the 2020 election and January 6, and even his resignation from the bench. Ginni Thomas has dismissed the concerns, saying that her and her husband are not involved in each other's work.

In another December 13 email, a day before presidential electors were slated to cast their votes and confirm Biden's victory, Thomas pressed 23 Republican lawmakers in Arizona, per The Post.

"Before you choose your state's Electors," she wrote, "consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don't stand up and lead."

She claimed that the state officials have the "Constitutional power and authority to protect the integrity of our elections - and we need you to exercise that power now!"

"Never before in our nation's history have our elections been so threatened by fraud and unconstitutional procedures," she wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider