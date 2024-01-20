Ginop pursues GOP nomination as Cheboygan County Sheriff candidate

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Undersheriff Joshua Ginop has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for sheriff.

Ginop has been with the department for 15 years serving as a marine deputy, corrections deputy, road patrol deputy, search and rescue diver, undercover narcotics detective, road patrol sergeant, and operations lieutenant, in addition to undersheriff.

Current sheriff Tim Cook said he will retire at the end of the year and has endorsed Ginop.

"I have come up through the ranks over the years and I feel it is the right time for me to lead the department," Ginop said. "At each of my positions I feel that I have learned more about the department and I know how important it is to the community and to the staff here that they have a good leader. I believe I am that leader."

Ginop said the slogan "committed to community and dedicated to progress" represents an accurate description of his campaign for sheriff.

"I believe I am the right man to bring that forward," he said.

Ginop said having access to technology will be a focal point of his administration.

"(Technology) is always something that we try to keep up with, including within the department and also for the community. We are getting a new software program installed in the next year and that will bring a lot of good things to the community including the ability to look up data like crime statistics and response times quickly," said Ginop.

Currently, the sheriff's department is fully staffed but Ginop is aware that for some Northern Michigan law enforcement agencies, recruitment is challenging.

"So far we have been lucky and have had some great people apply and stay in the department. We have a lot of pride and professionalism that I believe helps to keep people here. However, (recruitment) could become a problem in the future and we have put some things in place to try to prevent that from happening," said Ginop.

If he is elected, Ginop will also be responsible for the county jail.

"Lieutenant Brenda Beckwith is our jail administrator and she has done a great job. She will make my job easier. We have a full crew now at the jail after having trouble filling a vacancy. Our numbers are good in the jail — they are not too high," he said.

Ginop has served under Cook and former sheriff Dale Clarmont, who retired about a year ago. He said he has learned a lot from both men.

"Leadership, pride and professionalism and leading by example are just some of the things that both have taught me," Ginop said. "It's good to be able to learn from great leaders like them and they have prepared me well."

Ginop is a lifelong resident of Northern Michigan. He graduated from Alanson Littlefield High School in 1997 then transitioned to his family’s plumbing and heating business for 10 years before pursuing a law enforcement career. He has been married to his wife Candice for 17 years and has twin sons currently attending college.

He said the access to the outdoors is one of the draws that has kept him in Cheboygan County.

"I like to go hunting and fishing. This is a beautiful area and I couldn't see myself living anywhere else," he said.

