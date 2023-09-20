Ginther, Columbus city officials host public forum on gun violence

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther speaks Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, during a community forum with the public about gun violence held at Columbus Public Health on Parsons Avenue. Seated, from right to left, are Rena Shak, director of the city Office of Violence Prevention; Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts, city health commissioner, and Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Columbus city officials hosted a community conversation Tuesday about disturbing trends and statistics on gun violence — and how to prevent it.

The forum featured Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Rena Shak, director of the city's Office for Violence Prevention; health commissioner Dr. Mysheika W. Roberts, who oversees Columbus Public Health, and city police Chief Elaine Bryant,

Held at the Columbus Public Health auditorium on Parsons Avenue, the event was an effort to tout the city's violence prevention programs and efforts, and connect community members to resources. City officials say they got advance word out to the public about the roundtable discussion on social media as well as through neighborhood liaisons, and dozens attended. A release notifying the media about the event was issued just hours earlier.

Shak, who began leading the city's new Office for Violence Prevention in March, led the discussion.

"We thought it was important once we created the Office of Violence Prevention for the community to have a level set of knowledge from Dr. Roberts and from Chief Bryant about what we're seeing and the challenges," said Ginther, adding that the city hopes to host more public forums in the future.

"This office has been working over the last several months to build up its core team while taking the reins on coordinating prevention and intervention programs city-wide," Ginther said. "Meeting this moment requires a broad and strategic approach, one that is data-driven and active, but it also requires establishing and maintaining an active, ongoing and robust dialogue with each and every one of our neighbors."

Police Chief Bryant noted that so far in 2023, 19 of the city's 114 homicides as of late Tuesday afternoon were related to domestic violence. This same time last year, there were four domestic violence homicides, she said.

Bryant also highlighted the trend of young gun violence victims and offenders.

"We have 30 of our homicide victims that are 21 and under," and 49 suspects that are 21 and under, said Bryant. "These numbers are so high, and this is a trend ... not just that we're seeing in Columbus, but you're seeing across the country."

Attendees were invited to provide feedback in smaller breakout sessions.

“When we got into the smaller groups, we were able to ask questions and figure out what we can do to help," Katie Gales, 47, told The Dispatch.

Caleb Cuthbertson, a student who lives in the Polaris area of the city and is doing research on gun violence and prevention, said he also thought the smaller group discussions were "really meaningful and impactful."

"The small table made it easier to be able to speak up about some of the issues and concerns that we have without having to go in front of the full room," he said.

Firearm buyback event to be held Sept. 30

The city's Office of Violence Prevention will be hosting a gun buyback event Sept. 30 in partnership with Columbus police.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., people can turn in their firearms in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 461 St. Clair Ave., on the city's Near East Side.

Handguns, assault and other rifles, and shotguns will be accepted, depending on the type and condition of each firearm. Each weapon will be eligible for a gift card worth up to $750.

Other types of firearms, including replicas, antiques and nonworking firearms are also eligible to be turned in for a $25 gift card.

No identification will be required to turn in a firearm, making them completely anonymous.

Those wanting to turn in guns should have the gun in the trunk of the vehicle and follow all local laws while the firearm is being transported. The firearm should be unloaded and preferably in a bag or box with ammunition separated from the firearm.

