Ginther, safety director to give update on shooting after visiting hurt Columbus officer

Law enforcement officers from Columbus police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and other departments in the area of the Franklin County Children's Services building across from Mount Calvary Cemetery.

A Columbus police officer is recovering after being shot Thursday afternoon during the pursuit of a SUV that had been reported stolen and to have been connected to a bank robbery.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, underwent emergency surgery Thursday and is now in stable condition.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Safety Director Kate Pishotti and Assistant Police Chief Greg Bodker are expected to visit the officer in the hospital Friday morning.

Updates on the investigation will likely be given after their visit.

The incident began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday after one of three suspects believed to have been involved in the situation forced an employee at the Byers Import Porsche Columbus dealership on the 400 block of Hamilton Road to give up the keys to a black Porsche Cayenne SUV at gunpoint, Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso said.

Byers Imports Porsche dealership on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road in Whitehall, where at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, one of three suspects robbed an employee of the keys to a black Porsche SUV that the trio then later used in an armed robbery at a Fifth Third Bank branch on Columbus' Far West Side. After the suspects left the dealership, employees there activated an anti-theft GPS device that enabled them to track the SUV and alert police.

When the suspects drove off, the dealership was able to turn on anti-theft GPS tracking software inside the vehicle and provide that to police.

About 4 p.m., the trio and the Porsche were reported to have been at Fifth Third Bank, 2455 Hilliard-Rome Road, on the city's Far West Side. Bodker said the robbery, which was completed, was a "takeover style" robbery involving firearms.

Columbus officers responded to the robbery report and began pursuing the Porsche, which got onto Interstate 70 east and headed toward Downtown.

Fifth Third Bank branch at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road at Silver Horn Center II on Columbus' Far West Side, where an unannounced amount of money was taken Thursday afternoon by three armed suspects who were then pursued by police.

Bodker said for "reasons unknown," the Porsche stopped on I-70 near West Mound Street and at least one person inside the SUV fired at officers. Multiple officers fired back, hitting at least one of the occupants inside.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. That person's name and age have not yet been released.

At least two other people fled the highway on foot, going down a hill onto West Mound Street near Mount Cavalry Cemetery. A extensive manhunt involving officers from multiple departments, canines, helicopter and SWAT units took place over multiple hours.

A map of the Columbus area is marked with the locations of key incidents in the armed robbery spree by three suspects Thursday that led to a deadly shootout. At right is the marker showing Byers Imports' Porsche dealership at 410 N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall, where police there say a suspect held up an employee at gunpoint about 2:15 p.m. for the keys to a black Porsche SUV. When the suspects drove off, the dealership turned on the anti-theft GPS device on the vehicle, allowing them to track the SUV and alert police. After leaving the dealership, the suspects robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road, shown by the marker on Columbus' Far West Side. As police arrived to confront them, the suspects sped off south on Hilliard Rome Road and onto I-70 east. At about 4 p.m., near West Mound Street on the interstate, shown by the center marker, there was a shootout on the highway where a Columbus police officer was critically wounded and one of the suspects was killed. The other two suspects fled on foot south down a hillside from the interstate into the South Franklinton neighborhood and remain at-large. The wounded officer was rushed by his partner to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where he underwent emergency surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Columbus police arrested two males believed to have been involved at a home on East Weber Road in North Linden. Charges against the two are expected to be filed Friday.

A Columbus police officer was also hit by gunfire. The officer's partner took him in a police cruiser to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, said the officer has less than five years of experience with Columbus police. The officer's wife and family were with him Thursday at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the police shooting.

