Ginther to start Office of Violence Prevention. Better late than never | Theodore Decker

Linden community organizers walk a neighborhood behind the Northern Lights shopping center in September, shouting messages about stopping gun violence and bringing the community together.

There are some good ideas in Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's 2023 proposed budget, chief among them is the formation of an Office of Violence Prevention.

But, as is often the case with this administration, the rhetoric that came along with the announcement labored to reframe history.

Columbus Dispatch Metro columnist Theodore Decker

Ginther unveiled his budget proposal over several days last week, devoting one appearance to public safety issues.

"Neighborhood safety is our top priority and I know it is top of mind for neighbors throughout central Ohio," he said. "Violent crime ebbs and flows as new trends emerge and circumstances change, but we take very seriously this particular moment and our solemn commitment to doing everything we can to keep you and your family safe."

The historical revisions have begun by this point in the announcement.

Crime does ebb and flow and there are, in the micro-sense, new trends and changing circumstances happening all the time.

You could fairly cite the recent rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts as an example here, but it would be twisting the facts if one were to suggest more broadly that kids weren't joyriding in stolen cars before 2020.

So while the pandemic absolutely had an impact on crime rates nationwide, to pretend that the root causes of violent crimes happening right now haven't been well-known for decades is just silliness.

It's hard to know if the mayor knows better or is truly clueless on matters deeply affecting this city on a daily basis. When he reported in his announcement last week that police had taken about 2,800 guns off the streets so far this year, and that firearms were used in 91% of the city's homicides, he sounded almost surprised, as though this was new to him and should be new to all of us.

It isn't.

"Columbus police take guns off the streets at a pace of about eight a day, 250 a month, 3,000 a year."

I wrote that sentence in the pages of The Dispatch when I was still a cops reporter.

In 2011.

"This is why I declared gun violence a public health crisis," Ginther said upon citing those recent stats. He made that declaration earlier this year.

Story continues

This next quote is taken from a story in The Washington Post in 1992, about a push among the medical community to address gun violence in a different way:

"The disease model of violence, of course, is not new. In 1985, the government convened a conference on violence and the National Academy of Sciences issued a major report on the health impact of intentional injuries. Five years earlier, an Ohio coroner wrote: 'If there were in excess of 200 deaths annually in my county from typhoid fever, as there are from criminally caused gunshot fatalities, there would be mass hysteria.'"

That coroner was from Cuyahoga County, and his assessment, uttered when our mayor was just about kindergarten-age, hasn't lost a bit of truth or power in 42 years.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, speaks during an anti-gun violence rally and march in August 2021 at Columbus City Hall.

Once Ginther declared gun violence a public health crisis, the city's health department began building a list of steps to take. Chief among them was creating an Office of Violence Prevention. This idea, it should be noted, was recommended more than two years ago – independent of this whole process by the city – by then-Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz.

Theodore Decker:Form an Office of Violence Prevention now, and hire the coroner to run it

"This office will be the first of its kind in the state of Ohio and one of only a handful of similar offices across the nation," Ginther said last week.

Well, a Paul Bunyan-sized handful.

St. Louis already has such an office. As does Atlanta, Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Birmingham, Alabama; Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York City, Oakland, California; Philadelphia, Rochester, New York; Sacramento, California; and San Francisco. So does Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is the county seat. Many of these offices fall under the public health umbrella, and while most are newer, some have been around a long time. Portland, Oregon, for instance, has had such an office since 2006.

Ginther might be correct in the narrowest sense to suggest that Columbus is the first city in Ohio to create such an office, but his attempts to position his administration as out in front on the issue is just false.

When it comes to an Ohio-grown, city-supported holistic approach at violence prevention, Cincinnati was out front in 2007 with the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV). That effort broke significant ground for several years until it was kneecapped by budget cuts and (what else?) politics.

That we're late to a similar approach isn't to say that any of the above cities have violence prevention figured out, that creating a city department with an anti-violence title is all it takes to shepherd in a cease fire. What happened with CIRV is a mistake that cities keep repeating, and one that Columbus hopefully avoids.

Starting an Office of Violence Prevention is overdue but welcome just the same. But committing fully to violence prevention, knowing that it will not be easy, costs money and pays few political dividends in return.

That is what will matter in the long run.

Theodore Decker is the Dispatch metro columnist.

tdecker@dispatch.com

@Theodore_Decker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Column: Belated plan creates office to address Columbus gun violence