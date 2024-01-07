Ginther sworn in for third term as Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther was sworn in for his third term Saturday afternoon in a ceremony held at COSI, along with a day of family fun.

Ginther, who won his third term in November by defeating Joe Motil, said his goal for this term is to create a future of growth in Columbus.

The mayor said he believes it’s every young person’s dream to grow up in a city with opportunities.

Ginther’s wife and daughter joined him on stage for the ceremonial oath of office inside COSI’s main atrium. He then laid out his priorities for this term, including safety, affordability, and transit improvements.

“To the people of Columbus, I say, ‘Thank you,’” Ginther said. “I say thank you for all that you’ve done for me, all that you’ve invested in me.”

After the oath of office, the mayor ended his speech with a science project for the kids to enjoy.

