Ginther's Public Service director leaving for new job

The director of the Columbus Department of Public Service, which oversees city roads, bridges and traffic lights, plows city streets and picks up trash, is resigning.

Jennifer Gallagher, appointed by Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther at the start of his first term in April 2016, has informed the mayor in writing that she will step down Jan. 25. Gallagher oversees 859 employees and an annual budget of nearly $200 million.

"After much consideration, I have decided to move on to new opportunities and challenges," Gallagher wrote. "It has been an honor serving as the Public Service Director for our city. I am grateful for the opportunity that you have provided me the last eight years."

The city said Gallagher will take a position with the engineering firm HNTB Corp. in Columbus "to bring transportation and mobility solutions to their customers."

“Jennifer gave more than a decade of her career to the people of Columbus,” Ginther said in a prepared news release. “She is a smart and talented engineer" whose many initiatives made city roads safer.

Gallagher's tenure was not without controversy.

In February 2022, Renata Ramsini, chief ethics officer for the city, told The Dispatch that an ethics violation complaint she received about Gallagher from Joe Motil, a longtime candidate for city council and mayor, had been forwarded to the state Ethics Commission, after consultation with Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's office.

The allegations concerned a $480,000 engineering contract Gallagher's department awarded to a firm that employed her husband, John Gallagher.

Ohio law generally prohibits public officials from awarding or influencing contracts in which a family member has an interest.

Following the city's announcement of Gallagher's resignation Thursday afternoon, The Dispatch filed public records requests with the Public Service department and the City Attorney's Office asking for any communications over the last six months with the Ethics Commission. The Public Service department responded that it had no such records, and the City Attorney's Office had not responded by Friday afternoon.

The Dispatch reported in February that the city turned over records to the Ethics Commission in fall 2022 in response to a subpoena concerning Gallagher's potential involvement in awarding a city road-design contract for the Little Turtle subdivision to Carpenter Marty Transportation, the Columbus engineering firm that employed her husband.

"It was (John Gallagher's) plan that was submitted to the city that was approved" by his wife's department, which provided no evidence that Jennifer Gallagher attempted to recuse herself from the process, Phil Harmon, the attorney in the case and a resident of the subdivision, said in January 2023.

The reason Gallagher is resigning has nothing to do with the state Ethics Commission, but rather because she has chosen to take a new private sector position and feels now is the right time to leave so that Ginther can select a new Public Service director as he begins his third term as mayor, said Public Service department spokesman Randall Borntrager.

The City Auditor's Office couldn't immediately say Friday afternoon how much total business HNTB, the transportation-infrastructure design firm that hired Gallagher, has done with the city in the past three years. But City Council agendas show that councilmembers authorized Gallagher to sign contracts totaling millions of dollars with the firm during her time heading the office.

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Public Service director takes job with contractor