Is Giorgio Fedon & Figli Spa (BIT:FED) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Giorgio Fedon & Figli Spa (BIT:FED) has recently paid dividends to shareholders, and currently yields 4.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Giorgio Fedon & Figli should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Giorgio Fedon & Figli fare?

The current payout ratio for FED is negative, which is not great.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Giorgio Fedon & Figli as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Giorgio Fedon & Figli has a yield of 4.7%, which is high for Luxury stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Giorgio Fedon & Figli’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three fundamental factors you should look at:

