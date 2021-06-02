Giovanni Brusca, Sicilian mobster dubbed the ‘People Slayer,’ released from prison: report

Giovanni Brusca, a Sicilian mob boss linked to dozens of brutal killings, has been freed from prison after serving about 25 years behind bars, according to a report.

Dubbed the "People Slayer," Brusca confessed to involvement in more than 100 murders, including that of a child whose body was dissolved in acid and the slayings of Italy’s top anti-Mafia investigator, his wife and three bodyguards, the BBC reported.

The child was the 11-year-old son of a rival mobster. Brusca ordered the boy to be kidnapped, tortured and strangled – then have the remains dissolved so his family couldn’t bury him, according to the BBC.

Brusca, now 64, was arrested in 1996 then cooperated with authorities to gain a reduced sentence. The information he supplied led to numerous other gangsters being arrested, the report said.

But victims’ families and several Italian politicians spoke out against Brusca’s release.

"After 29 years we still don’t know the truth about the massacre," Tina Montinaro, the wife of one of the slain bodyguards, told the Republicca newspaper, "and Giovanni Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free."

"This is not the ‘justice’ that Italians deserve," said Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party.

"It is a punch in the stomach that leaves you breathless," Enrico Letta, head of the nation’s Democratic party, told radio station Rtl 102.5.