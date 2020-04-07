GIR Gets It Right with General-Purpose Reusable Silicone Masks

In a sea of mask options amidst the COVID-19 crisis, GIR's reusable silicone mask offers protection to individuals and essential workers

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC-founded company GIR wanted to help combat the PPE crisis. So they looked to the material they knew best, platinum-cured silicone, and created a reusable mask for non-medical, general-purpose use.

GIR’s reusable platinum-grade silicone face masks are sold in kits including five general-purpose filters. The masks come in six different colors. GIR is donating thousands of masks to essential workers as part of their effort. More

GIR (which stands for Get It Right) designed a mask kit made with medical-grade, FDA/LFGB-approved silicone. Fitted with a filter, these masks may be instrumental in protecting individuals and essential workers during the global pandemic. Each kit includes a reusable silicone mask and 5 filters, with bulk purchases available to all.

Silicone kitchen tools have become all the rage in recent years because they last a lifetime and are super easy to clean; it's one of the reasons why GIR's tools and silicone straws are so beloved. So as scores of makers are doing their very best to help with mask production, these silicone masks stand apart because of their durability and ease of cleaning. GIR's silicone mask can be sterilIzed in an autoclave, dishwasher, or oven. But, if you're short on time or equipment, you can easily clean it with household cleaning products like bleach or soap and hot water. The filters should be replaced as needed, but can be worn for a full day. GIR founder and CEO Samantha Rose adds, "Our reloadable silicone masks are not medical devices and shouldn't replace N95, surgical, or procedural masks, but they do stand proud as a much-needed option in the race to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19."

In light of the CDC recommendation that everyone mask-up when they head outside, most Americans are trying to get their hands on protective masks. Taking medical-grade masks out of the hands of healthcare workers isn't the answer, but a filterless cloth mask may not be either. Recent studies are now indicating that coronavirus can live on some fabrics for up to several days, so unless you're able to thoroughly clean your cloth masks after each grocery store run, it might not be the best option as the country accepts this new reality. And on that note, GIR also takes the protection of grocery store workers and parcel delivery very seriously. "Grocery store crews are like family to us. They sell GIR products all year long and we have to protect them. The same goes for package carriers and the folks who deliver GIR gear to homes around the nation." GIR is partnering with organizations across the nation like grocery stores, police forces, and schools, to protect their essential staff.

GIR silicone masks and replacement filters are available on their site, www.gir.co , where customers can order and donate to essential workers around America that need protection. In just one week, GIR has already raised donations of thousands of masks. They call it "doing the Get It Right thing," a nod to their name and mission.

