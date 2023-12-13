New giraffe debuts at Cameron Park Zoo
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is more of everything. The sun shines brighter on a droptop with 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
Today's edition includes an NFL Sunday recap, Ohtani's historic deal, Columbus winning it all, highlights of the weekend and more.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.
Google’s NotebookLM, a AI-powered note-taking app, is now generally available to everyone in the US. You can instruct the tool to only look at information from specific sources, which can help with research and taking notes.
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
Within that sector, Poppy is one of the startups smelling success with its proprietary technology for the booking and fulfillment of wedding flowers, a $5 billion opportunity in itself, according to Cameron Hardesty, founder and CEO of Poppy. Cameron Hardesty, who is expecting her second child, is founder and CEO of Poppy. Prior to starting Poppy, Hardesty gained executive merchandising experience at UrbanStems and trained under the chief floral designer of The White House.
A 1984 Oldsmobile Omega Brougham sedan, sibling to the Chevrolet Citation and Pontiac Phoenix, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
So long, heavy lifting and hello, easy gliding.
Amazon has been No. 1 in the cloud for years, ever since it invented the concept in 2006. Microsoft has hitched its wagon to OpenAI, and Amazon is betting on Bedrock. Not to mention what Microsoft has done with Copilot versus Amazon’s Q debut.
Last week, Tesla dropped details on the Cybertruck and maxed-out Cyberbeast. Fiat's owner, Stellantis, said it would bring the popular li'l EV to North America next year (it debuted in Europe in 2020). Today, we learned more about the 2024 500e for North America, including its starting price and initial availability.
Super Nintendo World Japan's Donkey Kong Country area is set to open this spring. The main attraction is a mine cart rollercoaster named after a level in the 1994 SNES classic, Donkey Kong Country.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Baja Boot four-door finally gets a prototype. Announced in 2019, SCG finally gets back to its family-focused Boot.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Every Stanford opponent has to try to guard not one but two elite post players. So far, no one has had much luck, as Brink and Iriafen are posting eye-popping numbers.