Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

1
Pumza Fihlani - BBC News, Johannesburg
·1 min read
A giraffe and a young one
Giraffe are not normally aggressive unless they are protecting their young

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in critical condition.

The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Police told the BBC the details were sketchy, but they had opened an inquest to determine what happened.

It is unusual for giraffes to attack people and they are a common feature in game lodges in South Africa.

"The child was taken to the nearest doctor's room where she died," police Lieutenant Nqobile Madlala told the BBC.

It is not clear where in the large game park, that features 14 lodges, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

A manager at one of the luxury accommodations was reluctant to speak, saying the matter was "sensitive".

The park is 16km (10 miles) outside Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal, a province that is popular with local and international tourists.

On its website, the farm says that visitors can "enjoy close encounters with animals while walking or cycling the numerous trails".

Giraffes are the world's tallest mammals and are not usually aggressive.

The females can however be aggressive while protecting their calf.

In 2018, British scientist Sam William's wife and son were trampled by a female giraffe at Blyde Wildlife Estate in South Africa.

The two were treated at a private hospital in Johannesburg and they recovered.

Recommended Stories

  • India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

    Advisory comes after Putin imposes martial law in four Ukrainian regions

  • Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Arch Capital (ACGL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Another giraffe baby was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

    The little one arrived on Wednesday morning.

  • Italy’s Rising Coalition Dealt Blow After Berlusconi Lauds Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing leader poised to form a new Italian government, said she’d give up on the fledgling coalition if her allies can’t commit to supporting Ukraine along with Italy’s European Union and NATO partners. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her

  • New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni

    ROME (Reuters) -Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy's next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-NATO and fully a part of Europe. Her uncompromising statement came after her conservative ally Silvio Berlusconi reiterated his sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of triggering the war. In a sharply worded declaration, Meloni said any party that disagreed with her foreign policy line should not join the government, which is set to take office next week.

  • Gold mining threatens 'forest giraffe' in DR Congo

    Gold mining in a Democratic Republic of Congo national park is threatening the okapi, a stripy-legged relative of the giraffe, civil society groups warned on Tuesday.

  • The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?

    The U.S. might be closer to electric school buses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitious plans.

  • Melania Trump joins other first ladies to support women's suffrage monument

    The monument, which was approved by Congress in 2020, is scheduled to be unveiled in summer 2027.

  • China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine

    Footage of the teenager visibly ill have sparked anger online - relatives say pleas for help were ignored.

  • Analysis: Iran pushes militarily abroad amid unrest at home

    As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: It supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, ran drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq. Further raising the risk of destabilization is Iran's nuclear program. Tehran now has enough highly enriched uranium to build an atomic bomb if it chooses — and continues to make more as negotiations over its tattered deal with world powers have collapsed.

  • Italy’s Berlusconi Blames Zelenskiy for Russia’s Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin into an endless war, according to audio obtained by an Italian newswire, despite a preponderance of evidence to the contrary.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink

  • With Crucial Elections Looming, Biden Breaks Tradition of Big Campaign Rallies

    WASHINGTON — There is nothing quite like having a president at a big, boisterous campaign rally. And Democrats in four cities — Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and Las Vegas — will get that chance this month, in the final days of voting that will decide who controls Congress, governors’ offices and statehouses. But it won’t be President Joe Biden. It will be former President Barack Obama. Biden has not held a campaign rally since before Labor Day, even as the future of his agenda and his own politic

  • UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program

    The Indian government's flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where "life" is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors like switching off vehicle engines at traffic lights, turning off taps when not in use and switching to longer-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bags. The program hopes to “mobilize one billion Indians as well as people in other countries to become individuals who practice sustainable lifestyles," Param Iyer, CEO of Niti Aayog, a government-supported think tank that are spearheading the Mission Life program alongside India’s federal environment and climate change ministry.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.

  • Hong Kong shares hit lowest level since 2009

    Shares slumped after a major speech by the city's leader and as investors fret about a global slowdown.

  • Trump deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

    Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of defamation for saying she was "totally lying" about a sexual assault allegation.

  • Mystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic Experts

    The former No Limit rapper has remained in jail since July on multiple charges, including first-degree rape.

  • NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

    Details at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including start times, TV info and weather forecasts.

  • Does Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Have the Potential to Rally 85% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at an 84.7% upside potential for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Trump boasted that he was much tougher than Clinton and Nixon when they faced their impeachments, newly released audio shows

    "Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very hard. I just do things, okay?" Trump told journalist Bob Woodward.