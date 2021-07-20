Girard man accused of stabbing another in face, abdomen

Jul. 20—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A rural Girard man was arrested over the weekend in the stabbing another man in the face and abdomen.

Pittsburg police said they were called early Sunday morning to the emergency department at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where a 40-year-old man had been taken with stab wounds to his face and abdomen. The victim was not identified by police and was later released from the hospital.

The suspect, Jose Flores-Velez, 50, faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police said he also had an arrest warrant issued for him in Crawford County for a bond violation on a charge of domestic battery.

Flores-Velez was being held without bond in the Crawford County Jail, police said Monday in a release.

Witnesses said the incident had occurred in a vehicle in the 400 block of West Sixth Street, police said. The investigation is ongoing.