Girard man faces felony charges after police find suspected 'one pot' meth lab, drugs

GIRARD — A borough man faces felony drug charges after police said they found a suspected "one-pot" methamphetamine lab and suspected drugs and paraphernalia in his residence during a search on Thursday.

Christopher D. Matlak, 51, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges including felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; operating a methamphetamine lab; and depositing or storing chemical waste that Girard police filed on Thursday.

Police wrote in Matlak's criminal complaint that Girard officers were summoned to Matlak's Lake Street residence on Thursday morning after a state parole agent reported finding bags containing suspected methamphetamine and THC wax and suspected paraphernalia. Police wrote that they were given consent to search the residence, and during the search they found items suspected of being used in making meth.

The Pennsylvania Clandestine Laboratory Team was then called to the residence and found a suspected "one pot" meth lab, according to information in the complaint.

Matlak was placed in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond following his arraignment and is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 23.

