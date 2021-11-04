Girard man guilty of growing marijuana on farm

You can grow your own marijuana in Michigan, just not on someone else’s farm.

Eric Peterson, 59 pleaded guilty in Branch County District Court to recreational trespass of farmlands in Girard Township between June and September 2020.

Peterson, who lives in Girard, told Calhoun County District Judge Jason C. Bomia, “I planted six marijuana plants in his cornfield.” A section in the middle of a field had plants torn out for the marijuana grow.

Judge Brent Weigle recused himself from the case.

DNR Conservation officer Nick Wellman investigated and set up surveillance on the corn field owned by Joshua and Robert Hemker.

Wellman saw Peterson water and tend to the marijuana plants. He had no permission to trespass from the owners.

Peterson will pay $250 restitution. Assistant Prosecutor Nora Geiger said she talked to the owners about proofs necessary in a criminal restitution hearing opposed to a civil suit. “It still leaves the opportunity, if the victim so chooses to file a civil lawsuit against Mr. Peterson, that he's able to do that.”

“My client has always been very remorseful, regretful for the events that occurred” defense attorney Terri Norris stated. He did not realize he was causing any harm. “Now he understands that even though to him, it may have appeared harmless to a farmer, his crops are the most important thing that he has. It is his livelihood and income.”

No jail or probation was imposed on the 90-day misdemeanor. Peterson must pay $250 fines and costs, plus the restitution.

In Michigan, adults may grow up to 12 marijuana plants at their own residence for their personal use. However, adults may not grow marijuana plants that are visible from a public place.

Matteson Zoning Administrator Les Everett had complaints about a grow in that township. He informed the complainer the township could do nothing because the neighbor had them growing behind a fence.

The one-year misdemeanor of malicious destruction of crops was dismissed in a plea bargain.

Peterson told the judge “I was wrong. I accept responsibility. It won't happen again. It was unfortunate. It will never happened again.”

