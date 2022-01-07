Girdler man facing charges from shooting has trial moved to Feb. 14

Jan. 7—KNOX COUNTY — A Girdler man facing charges related to a shooting last October has had his trial date set for February 14.

Jerry Steven Smith, 31, was charged on six counts for an incident that allegedly took place on Oct. 8, 2019, where he was accused of shooting a man on Musket Lane in Knox County.

Smith is facing one count of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

In August 2020, Smith appeared in Knox County Circuit Court where his trial was continued as requested by the office of the Commonwealth Attorney. Smith was set to stand trial on Wednesday, January 5 but his trial was continued once again.

Smith is due back in court on February 14.