Girkin's arrest may anger some of Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence

The UK intelligence suggests that the detention of Igor Girkin (Strelkov) in Russia is sure to anger his supporters among the military bloggers and the military, since for many he has the image of a patriot who was not afraid to criticise Putin.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 22 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Defence Intelligence recalls that Girkin is one of the leading Russian bloggers, known for his role in Russia's hybrid war in Donbas since 2014 and his long-standing criticism of the actions of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and recently Strelkov has not been afraid to directly criticise Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation.

Analysts suggest that Girkin's detention might anger his supporters in the community of Russian military bloggers as well as some of the military, among whom he mostly has the image of an astute military analyst and patriot.

Quote: "While Girkin is no ally of the Wagner Group, he was likely only prepared to push the limits of public criticism in the context of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's June 2023 abortive mutiny.

The taboo against unmasked criticism of the Putin regime has been significantly weakened."

Background: On 21 July, there were rumours about the arrest of Igor Girkin in Russia, which were later confirmed. The court arrested Girkin until 18 September on charges of "calls for extremism".

In addition, Pavel Gubarev, former so-called "people’s governor" of Donetsk Oblast and an ally of the militant Igor Girkin, was detained under the court building.

