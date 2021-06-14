Girl, 10, critical after Methuen pool accident

Jun. 14—METHUEN — A 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition in a Boston hospital after she nearly drowned in an in-ground pool over the weekend.

On Saturday at 5:31 p.m., Methuen Police and Fire responded to 26 Myrtle St. for a reported drowning. Upon arrival, they found an adult rendering aid to the girl, whose hometown has not been released because she is a juvenile, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

She was taken to Holy Family Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for the DA's office.

The matter remains under investigation by the District Attorney's office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Methuen Police.