10-year-old girl injured in Natomas shooting. Man arrested, Sacramento police say

A 10-year-old girl was injured Saturday after a shooting in Sacramento’s South Natomas area, authorities said.

The victim was shot just after 10 p.m. near the 2000 block on San Juan Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers arrived on scene in response to a “large disturbance,” police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots and located the juvenile victim with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

Police said a 33-year-old man was detained at the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday on charges relating to assaulting and endangering a child, according to jail records, as well as charges related to firearms possession.

He is expected to appear Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court, jail records show.

The girl was transported to an area hospital for her injuries, according to the Police Department.

The department said it is investigating the incident and asks witnesses with information to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-444-4357.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to $1,000 in reward.