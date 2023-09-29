Girl, 10, wounded when gunfire veers into bedroom on South Side

A 10-year-old was wounded overnight when gunfire from outside veered into her bedroom in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the girl was inside of her bedroom in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when shots were fired from outside striking the girl to the right leg. She was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.