Girl, 11, in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Englewood residence

Police said an 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head when an unknown individual fired into a West Englewood residence from the outside on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the 2000 block of West 68th Place at approximately 3:53 p.m. and transported the victim to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Chicago police said a firearm was recovered at the scene and detectives are questioning two persons of interest.