Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

The 11-year-old daughter of a Missouri couple with coronavirus found her parents dead in their home, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

St. Louis County police responded to the residence in the 3500 block of Glen Bay Drive in Mehlville about 10:30 a.m. local time Feb. 18, the news station reported.

Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home after testing positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Their names have not been released, but both were in their 40s, according to authorities.

“We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than Covid-19 at this time,” police said in a statement.

The house where neighbors say an 11-year-old girl found her parents dead from Covid-19 in St. Louis County, Mo. (KSDK)
Chuck Duy, who said he spoke to a family member, told KSDK that the incident was a “terrible, tragic thing.”

The 11-year-old is an only child.

“To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic,” he said, according to the station. “Last year at Christmas time they came down to our door and gave us cookies. They were just the nicest people.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri has recorded a total of nearly 520,000 Covid-19 cases and 8,404 deaths, according to an NBC News tally.

