Girl, 11, ran away in Fort Worth, police report; missing child advisory distributed

An 11-year-old girl ran away from a residence in south Fort Worth and remained missing on Wednesday, police said.

Keyannie Banks was seen last on Tuesday about 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle, Fort Worth police said

Keyannie is Black, 5-foot-3, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings and brown boots.

A person with information about the missing child should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222, police said.