An 11-year-old girl was shot and critically hurt on a Bronx street Monday afternoon, police said.

The youngster was hit near the corner of E. 167th St. and Fox St. in Foxhurst about 4:50 p.m., police said.

Medics rushed the girl to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.