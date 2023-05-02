Girl, 11, shot in the leg at park as boy, 15, also injured in shooting incident nearby

Police tape at the scene in Wolverhampton after two children were shot in the leg - News Scan

Two children were hurt after a girl of 11 was shot in a park and a 15-year-old boy injured in a shooting incident.

They were each shot in a leg in a residential area of Bushbury, Wolverhampton, at around 3pm on Monday.

The teenager was hit in Shelley Road and the girl was hurt at a nearby park, police said.

Both are in a stable condition in hospital.

Just after the shots were fired, a suspected stolen black Mini and grey Ford Focus were in a car chase in the area, officers believe, with the Mini later found dumped in Third Avenue.

The car has been seized for forensic examination.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: We're conducting quick-time investigations with officers making house-to-house enquiries and CCTV footage is being retrieved and reviewed.

"The scene remains cordoned off today (Tuesday) as forensic examinations continue and our teams are carrying out increased patrols in the area.

"Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be.

"We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We'd ask anyone who was in the Bushbury area yesterday afternoon to check their dashcam and doorbell footage as they may be able to assist with our ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force online or by calling 101.