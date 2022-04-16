Girl, 11, shot in southwest Topeka. Injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Topeka police are investigating two shootings that occurred late Friday, with one victimizing an 11-year-old girl.

An 11-year-old girl suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening when she was shot late Friday in southwest Topeka, police said.

Officials are not making the victim's name public.

Officers and rescue workers were called at 11:06 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of S.W. Burnett Road, said Topeka police Lt. Ronnie Connell.

Circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation, he said. No further information was being released.

In an unrelated case, Connell said, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, which was not considered life-threatening, after they were called at 10:33 p.m. Friday to St. Francis Health.

Circumstances of that shooting also remained under investigation. No further information about it was being released.

Connell asked anyone with information about either shooting to email tellpd@topeka.org or call Topeka police investigators at 785-368-9400.

He said anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to p3tips.com/128.

